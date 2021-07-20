Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

