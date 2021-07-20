Insider Buying: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Masi Niccolo De acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.