Insider Buying: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Masi Niccolo De acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.
Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
