Insider Buying: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Portfolio Manager Buys 3,720 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -19.99.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,769,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

