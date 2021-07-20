Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $296,241.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
