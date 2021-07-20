Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $296,241.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

