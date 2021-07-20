Insider Selling: AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Sells $2,066,163.75 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 131,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $2,066,163.75.

NYSE ATR opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

