Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $29,443,224.63 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director H Carl Mccall sold 97,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total transaction of $29,443,224.63.

H Carl Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athene alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00.

ATH opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.