Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

