Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40.

BSX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

