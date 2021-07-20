Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Sells 13,650 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Biert Eugene Jr. Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

