Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 201,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

