Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Sells 15,997 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 15,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,949.22.

Shares of GTX stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,479. The company has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.24. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.