Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Insider Sells $464,847.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 102.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,836,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 931,389 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

