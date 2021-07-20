Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 746,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

