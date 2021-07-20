Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,167. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after buying an additional 124,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,401,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

