Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Sells 12,912 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $250,880.16.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
