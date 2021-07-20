Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Sells 12,912 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) EVP Rong Zhou sold 12,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $250,880.16.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

