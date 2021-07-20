Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 13,985 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.89. 215,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.28. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

