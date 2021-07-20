InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of InspireMD worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

NSPR opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.83.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 480.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.