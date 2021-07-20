Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in June

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPCIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. Intellipharmaceutics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

