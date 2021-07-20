Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 4,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

