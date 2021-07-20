International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IBM traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. 320,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.40. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

