International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

