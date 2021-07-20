International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.40. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

