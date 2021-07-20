International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.92 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

