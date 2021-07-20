Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter.

BSMT opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

