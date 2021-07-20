Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of RYJ stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.