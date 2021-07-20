Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

