Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

ICMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

