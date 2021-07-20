Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 19,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average daily volume of 5,954 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of VST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 87,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 61,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $980,889.70. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,160. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

