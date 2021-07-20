Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,527 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 911% compared to the typical volume of 349 put options.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.