Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,790 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the average volume of 84 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,021 shares of company stock worth $2,692,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

