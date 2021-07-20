IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

