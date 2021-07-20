Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 7,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

