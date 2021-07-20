iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,028 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,431 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.00.

