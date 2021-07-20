iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.57. 3,237,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

