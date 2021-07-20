iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 989,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,198,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.