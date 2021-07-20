iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 8.88% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $4,521,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

IWD opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

