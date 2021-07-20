J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.