Jack Creek Investment Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Jack Creek Investment’s (NASDAQ:JCICU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Jack Creek Investment had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Jack Creek Investment’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

