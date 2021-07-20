Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

ODFL stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

