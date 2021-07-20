Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 11,323 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,339,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.89. 205,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $450.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

