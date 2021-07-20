Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 147,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

