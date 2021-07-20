Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,005,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,407 shares of company stock valued at $31,861,223. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $363.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

