Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $1.97 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,947 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

AXP stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,363. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

