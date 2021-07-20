Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 42,155 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 568.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 366,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 608.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 334,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 19,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

