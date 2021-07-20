Jane Street Group LLC Buys 10,854 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.82% of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPXB stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.