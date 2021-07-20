Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 479.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE KB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

