Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 259,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,425,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000.

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

