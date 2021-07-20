Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 391,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 183,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 180,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

