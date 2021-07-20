Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,777,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

