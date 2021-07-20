Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 2,383,903 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,383,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.09% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
NextGen Acquisition Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
